Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Sells 10,300 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Knowles Price Performance

KN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. 489,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KN. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

