Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells 1,404 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $5.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.31. 1,383,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,779. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

