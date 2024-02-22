Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Sells 20,033 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $13,622.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,324.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 999,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,273. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 567,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 338,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66,194 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,163,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

