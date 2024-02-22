Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells 4,531 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,463.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,977. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $224.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.29. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,750,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

