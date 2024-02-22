Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 3,194,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

