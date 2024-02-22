Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Down 4%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 531,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,693,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 52.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 215,093 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

