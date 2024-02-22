Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812,312 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 4.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $423,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $18,172,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 34.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 90.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 243.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.29. 2,839,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

