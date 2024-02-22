Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,878.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,878.50 ($23.65) and last traded at GBX 1,874 ($23.60), with a volume of 615162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,838.50 ($23.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,701.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,500.94. The company has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,387.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

