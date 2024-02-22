International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,775. The firm has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average of $156.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

