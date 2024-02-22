Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.17-16.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.890-16.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.05 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.170-16.470 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 3.1 %

Intuit stock traded up $19.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $657.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,820. Intuit has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $664.83. The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $627.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $598.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

