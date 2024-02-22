Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.310-9.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.170-16.470 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $19.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $657.92. 1,906,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $664.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $598.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

