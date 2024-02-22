Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.310-9.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.170-16.470 EPS.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU traded up $19.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $657.92. 1,906,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $664.83.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
