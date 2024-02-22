Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.31-9.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.62-6.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.61 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.170-16.470 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $598.63.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $19.65 on Thursday, reaching $657.92. 1,925,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,212. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $627.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $664.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,305,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,882,000 after purchasing an additional 467,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

