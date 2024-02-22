Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Intuit Stock Up 3.1 %

Intuit stock traded up $19.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $657.92. 1,973,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $627.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.81. Intuit has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $664.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

