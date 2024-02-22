Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.170-16.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.1 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $598.63.

INTU stock traded up $19.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $657.92. 1,973,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,820. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $627.03 and its 200 day moving average is $563.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $664.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,774,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,109,776,000 after acquiring an additional 443,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,209,000 after purchasing an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

