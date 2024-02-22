Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,888 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 593,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

