Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.15

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.15 and last traded at $87.15, with a volume of 7768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $801.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7,151.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 217,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after acquiring an additional 214,619 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

