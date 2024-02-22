Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.42

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 3779602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBUS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

