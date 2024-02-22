Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.21

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.21 and last traded at $100.08, with a volume of 208474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.17.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.89.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,934,000 after acquiring an additional 832,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,432,000 after purchasing an additional 643,044 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,218,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,495,000 after purchasing an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

