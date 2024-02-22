Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 363,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 145,892 shares.The stock last traded at $88.23 and had previously closed at $88.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

