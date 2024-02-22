Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.93

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 17315166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

