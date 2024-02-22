Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 130.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 5.2 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,804. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 482,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Iron Mountain by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

