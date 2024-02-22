iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Position Boosted by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995,985 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 26.5% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $650,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 265,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 292,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGSB stock remained flat at $51.07 during trading on Thursday. 1,430,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1515 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

