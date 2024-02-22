iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Lowered by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1515 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

