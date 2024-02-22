iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.60

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 266971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.