iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVD stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$16.50. 1,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.92. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$14.60 and a 1 year high of C$17.41.

