iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.67

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.67 and last traded at $105.61, with a volume of 266661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.51.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

