iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.14. 3,399,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,778. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

