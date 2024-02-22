iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.00

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.66, with a volume of 213292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.86.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
