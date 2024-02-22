iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 25,616 shares.The stock last traded at $65.73 and had previously closed at $65.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $600.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 164,825 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,398,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

