iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 162,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 75,863 shares.The stock last traded at $41.95 and had previously closed at $42.43.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $903.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

