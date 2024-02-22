iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 162,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 75,863 shares.The stock last traded at $41.95 and had previously closed at $42.43.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $903.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
