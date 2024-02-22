iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $426.26

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $426.26 and last traded at $422.49, with a volume of 945454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.77.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.28.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.