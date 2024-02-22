iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $426.26

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGVGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $426.26 and last traded at $422.49, with a volume of 945454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.77.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.28.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

