iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.56

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 869492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.