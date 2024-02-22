iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.65

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.65 and last traded at $67.53, with a volume of 89747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,163,000 after purchasing an additional 979,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.