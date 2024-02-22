iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.00

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 1177754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $591,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,783,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,009,000 after buying an additional 1,895,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after buying an additional 1,467,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,067,000 after purchasing an additional 225,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.