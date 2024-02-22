iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.73

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.73 and last traded at $86.53, with a volume of 10826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.53.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $554.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

