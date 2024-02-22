iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.79

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.79 and last traded at $80.42, with a volume of 3305539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.46.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USMV. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 772.1% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 333,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 295,070 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,327,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

