iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.83

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.83 and last traded at $175.22, with a volume of 837213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.38.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.