iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $5.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.34. 66,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,013. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.44 and a 1-year high of $290.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.