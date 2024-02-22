iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $642.50

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $642.50 and last traded at $639.87, with a volume of 1285211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $613.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $586.20 and its 200 day moving average is $523.47.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,095,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15,330.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 469,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,597,000 after buying an additional 466,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,707,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.