iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
XIU stock opened at C$32.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$28.49 and a 12 month high of C$32.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.84.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
