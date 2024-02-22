iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XIU stock opened at C$32.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$28.49 and a 12 month high of C$32.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.84.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

