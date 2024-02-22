iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.14

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.14 and last traded at $125.40, with a volume of 372281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.64.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,912,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 215.3% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

