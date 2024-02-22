iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.72

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $307.72 and last traded at $307.68, with a volume of 14332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.17 and its 200 day moving average is $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

