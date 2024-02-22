iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.72

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $307.72 and last traded at $307.68, with a volume of 14332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.59.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.17 and its 200 day moving average is $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).
