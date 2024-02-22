Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,846 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,098. The stock has a market cap of $526.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $182.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.