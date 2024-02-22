Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.05. 1,007,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $208.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

