Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $38,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,122,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,299,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $233.37. 147,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,256. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $233.38. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

