Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 805,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,318,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $662,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $7,784,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 577,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,694. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

