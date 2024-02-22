Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $77.91.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.