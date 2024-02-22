Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $83.68. 289,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $83.71.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.