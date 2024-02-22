Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,852 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,824. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

