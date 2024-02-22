Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 43 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.66 and a 200-day moving average of $276.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

